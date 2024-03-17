Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 783,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

