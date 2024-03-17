Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 11.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2,116.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 508,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

