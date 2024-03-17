Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Decreases By 9.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 12,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.55. 4,411,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.