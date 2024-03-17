SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Lessened by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,028,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.84. 760,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

