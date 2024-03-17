Status (SNT) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $177.45 million and $12.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04441871 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,000,007.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

