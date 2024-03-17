Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Telos updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Telos Stock Performance

TLS opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Telos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

