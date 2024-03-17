Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,226. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

