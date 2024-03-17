Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

