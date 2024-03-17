Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $84.80. 56,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,954. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

