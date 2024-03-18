942 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $517.95. 319,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

