Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. 41,039,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,811. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

