Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $24.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.14. 1,532,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 376.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,543 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

