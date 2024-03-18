CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $23.46. 1,405,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,464.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

