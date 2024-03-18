Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,049,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,265,920. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

