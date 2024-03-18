CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.92. 363,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.09 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.