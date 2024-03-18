Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS remained flat at $27.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 827,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,329. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Doximity by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

