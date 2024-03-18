Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $31.44 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.59 billion and $326.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $31.44 or 0.00046244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00589376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00124910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00203999 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00123304 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,089,853 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.