Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 153,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Fathom has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fathom by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

