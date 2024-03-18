First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. 269,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.