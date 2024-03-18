Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 134,384 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 40,782,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

