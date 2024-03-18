Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.87. 8,795,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

