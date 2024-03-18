Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13.

Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Company Overview

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.



