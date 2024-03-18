Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,589 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $53,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 35,743,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

