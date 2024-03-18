Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.99. 1,524,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $284.12 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

