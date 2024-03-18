Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $40 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $35.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $743.91. 2,539,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,465. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.50 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $761.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

