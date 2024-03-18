Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $73.53 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,944,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

