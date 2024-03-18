Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $74.38 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,671 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $77.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.46. 19,580,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

