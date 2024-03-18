Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. 22,415,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

