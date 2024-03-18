Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,661 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,230,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,746. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.