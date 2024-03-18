Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. 11,912,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

