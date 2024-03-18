Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 111,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.