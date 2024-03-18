Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 90,081 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $52,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 16,858,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

