Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,303 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $111,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 247,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,266,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $754.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $708.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

