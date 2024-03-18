Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,303 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $111,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. 3,730,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.80. The firm has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

