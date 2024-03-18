Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. 17,844,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

