Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

