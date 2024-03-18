GSG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,393 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA remained flat at $73.30 during trading hours on Monday. 8,638,018 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

