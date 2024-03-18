GSG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.46. 514,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

