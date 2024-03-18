GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.69. The company had a trading volume of 560,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
