GSG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.69. The company had a trading volume of 560,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.