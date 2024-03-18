GSG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

GSG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

