GSG Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA remained flat at $78.89 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,835,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

