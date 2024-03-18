JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target to $24.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 453,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.