KWB Wealth Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 1.03% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 48,496 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,106,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,629,000 after acquiring an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 383,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 310,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.