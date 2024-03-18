KWB Wealth Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 1,228,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

