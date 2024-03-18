KWB Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,809. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

