Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.54 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

