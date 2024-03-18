Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

