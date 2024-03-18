Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61,989 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.33. 11,885,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

