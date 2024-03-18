Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $673,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. 69,646,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,481,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

