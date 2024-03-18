Seneca House Advisors Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 416,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $584.15. 1,920,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,461. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

